Bank of Baroda (BoB) hikes FD rates, earn as high as 7.05% effective from today2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- Bank of Baroda has hiked its interest rates on domestic fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr.
Bank of Baroda has hiked its interest rates on domestic fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is now giving an interest rate range of 3.00% to 6.25% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years for the general public and 3.50% to 6.755 for senior citizens. With its newly introduced Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Plan, the bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.05% for the general public and 7.55% for senior citizens on a special 399-day term. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on March 17, 2023.
