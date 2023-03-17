Home / Industry / Banking /  Bank of Baroda (BoB) hikes FD rates, earn as high as 7.05% effective from today
Back

Bank of Baroda has hiked its interest rates on domestic fixed deposits (FDs) of less than 2 Cr. The bank is now giving an interest rate range of 3.00% to 6.25% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years for the general public and 3.50% to 6.755 for senior citizens. With its newly introduced Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Plan, the bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.05% for the general public and 7.55% for senior citizens on a special 399-day term. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on March 17, 2023.

Bank of Baroda FD Rates

On domestic deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.00% and on those maturing in 46 days to 180 days, Bank of Baroda (BoB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.50%. Bank of Baroda (BoB) is now offering an interest rate of 5.25% on a deposit tenor of 181 days to 210 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on a deposit tenor of 211 days to less than 1 year. Deposits maturing in 1 year to upto 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% and those maturing from above 3 years to 10 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.50%.

Bank of Baroda FD Rates
View Full Image
Bank of Baroda FD Rates (bankofbaroda.in)

BoB is offering special fixed deposit schemes of 444 Days (Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme) and 555 Days (Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme) on which the general public will get an interest rate of 6.75% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.25%. Also, the bank is providing a unique deposit of 399 Days (Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme), the general public will get an interest rate of 7.05% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.55%.

“Additional 30bps over & above 50bps being paid to Senior Citizens for Retail Term Deposits of tenor Above 5 Years to 10 years has been increased to 50bps as per ALCO Meeting deliberations dated 22.12.2022 and accordingly will be paid 100bps (50bps+50bps) w.e.f. 26.12.2022 (Fresh & Renewals)," Bank of Baroda has mentioned on its website.

On Baroda tax savings fixed deposit of 5 years, the general public will get an interest rate of 6.50% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.15% and on tax saving deposits maturing from above 5 years to up to 10 years, non-senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.50% while senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.50%.

“Sr.Citizen Rate is applicable only for "Resident Indian Sr. Citizen", Resident Staff & Senior Citizen Retired resident staff as per Deposit Policy," according to Bank of Baroda.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout