Bank of Baroda (BoB) hikes FD rates, earn as high as 7.05% effective from today

Bank of Baroda FD Rates

On domestic deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.00% and on those maturing in 46 days to 180 days, Bank of Baroda (BoB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.50%. Bank of Baroda (BoB) is now offering an interest rate of 5.25% on a deposit tenor of 181 days to 210 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on a deposit tenor of 211 days to less than 1 year. Deposits maturing in 1 year to upto 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% and those maturing from above 3 years to 10 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.50%.