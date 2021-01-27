Bank of Baroda CEO warns of rising stress in retail, small businesses

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday warned of rising stress in the coming months, possibly emanating from the retail and small business segments as a fallout of covid-19 stress.

“The kind of stress we are seeing now is something which is unprecedented and therefore it is likely that there may be some slippages which you cannot anticipate," said Sanjiv Chadha, chief executive, Bank of Baroda.

Chadha told reporters that there is no argument about the existence of stress in the system and while there will be stress in some parts of the book, the bank has a fair handle in terms of how much is there and what are the likely implications.

The bank has invoked one-time restructuring for ₹9,500 crore of loans.

“There is still a fair bit of stress in MSME and retail which will play out over the next few months. If you were to kook at the breakup in terms of our recasts, 80% has come from corporates and the retail recast is a very small figure," he said, adding that therefore, whatever stress might be there has not been addressed, at least through the restructuring mode.

“Which means that either people will either actually start paying up on time but there is a fair possibility that sine stress will come through non-performing assets (NPAs)," said Chadha.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances, were at 8.48% in the December quarter and net bad loan ratio was at 2.39%. While its asset quality has improved in the quarter, its gross NPA ratio would have been higher, at 9.63% had it not been for a 3 September Supreme Court order that asked banks not to classify certain assets as bad, if not already done by 31 August.

“But, in terms of the known unknowns, things which have not fully played out yet that is where the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and retail are. Particularly, retail is the kind of book which was not being stress tested," said Chadha.

Chadha explained that unsecured retail loans, typically seen as riskier assets, is less than 1% of BoB’s loan book. Besides, more than 70% of the bank’s retail loan book is comprised of home loans. He added that about 73% of all retail borrowers are credit scored over 725, indicating stringent underwriting standards.

“So, I do not think that if we were to look at a two-year time frame, we would have much of a problem with retail for both these reasons. Nevertheless, in terms of this showing up in NPA numbers as compared to what we had historically, it will be higher," he said, adding that there is stress in terms of people’s incomes and borrowers also fall out of the repayment habit following a moratorium, which takes time to come back.

The bank on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,061 crore for the three months to December, on the back of lower provisions. It had posted a loss of ₹1,407 crore in the same period last year. It reported provisions of ₹3,957 crore in Q3 of FY21, down 45% year-on-year (y-o-y). However, on a sequential basis, provisions rose 32%.

Bank of Baroda’s net interest income (NII), or the difference between the interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, increased 8.65% to ₹7,749 crore in Q3 FY21. The bank's net interest margin (NIM), a measure of profitability, stood at 3.07%, up 11 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis.

On Friday, shares of the bank closed at ₹73.85 on the BSE, up 0.07% from its previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via