Bank of Baroda closes QIP round today

Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has closed the qualified institutional placement (QIP) round, which was conducted to raise up to ₹4,500 crore. The issue was opened on 25 February, 2021.

In its meeting last week, the committee had approved raising an amount not exceeding ₹4,500 crore through an issue of equity shares through QIP.

The committee approved the issue price of ₹81.70 per equity share (including a premium of ₹79.70), which is at a discount of 5 per cent ( ₹4.28 per equity share) to the floor price of ₹85.98 apiece, said the state-owned lender.

BoB said the confirmation of allocation note is to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of equity shares pursuant to the issue.

Bank of Baroda reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,159.17 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2020. The state-owned bank had posted a net loss of R 1,218.87 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Total income of the bank fell to ₹22,070.52 crore during October-December period of 2020-21 from ₹23,134.67 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.