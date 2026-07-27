Bank of Baroda confirms 1000 GB data leak, says customer data exposed via employee email

Bank of Baroda has released its first official response on Monday (27 July) after a hacker claimed to have leaked 1TB of data allegedly linked to the public sector lender, including customer information and internal records.

Bank of Baroda said the incident stemmed from the compromise of an employee's email account, which allowed unauthorised access to limited data. It stressed that its core banking infrastructure was not breached and continues to remain secure.

"The incident involved compromise of an employee's email account, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data. The matter was promptly identified, and immediate containment measures were implemented. The Bank's core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure," the bank said in the statement.

Bank of Baroda said it has launched a comprehensive forensic investigation into the incident and is cooperating with the relevant authorities in line with applicable regulatory requirements. The lender added that the inquiry is aimed at establishing the full scope of the breach and ensuring appropriate remedial measures are taken.

"The Bank has initiated a comprehensive forensic investigation to thoroughly examine the matter and is working closely with the relevant authorities in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements,” the statement said.

“The Bank remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security and to safeguarding the trust of its customers and stakeholders,” it added.

What happened? The leaked archive was said to contain personal and corporate banking records, including Aadhaar numbers, customer names, loan-related documents, NetBanking details, NRI and corporate banking records, customer support files, and branch- and ATM-related information.

The alleged attacker has also released sample files online. Software engineer and CashlessConsumer founder Srikanth Lakshmanan shared screenshots of the documents on X, claiming the download link was active.

Srikanth said the incident first came to light on 25 July, after it was flagged by dark web monitoring platform ransomeware.live. He added that his preliminary verification suggested the leaked files included both internal bank documents and customer information.

“I was able to initially verify the documents and have found a range of internal documents of the bank,” he told India Today Tech. “This includes branch audits, loan appraisal documents, internal communications, vigilance investigations, bobWorld audit reports, customer data including application forms across multiple BoB branches across the country.”

Earlier leak exposed Apple supplier data follows another major cybersecurity incident involving Apple's supply chain. Earlier, a ransomware group reportedly leaked confidential data stolen from Tata Electronics, one of Apple's key manufacturing partners, revealing a list of component suppliers and images of the unreleased iPhone 18 Pro models on the dark web.