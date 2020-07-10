Bank of Baroda cuts 1-year MCLR by 5 bps effective 12 July

Bank of Baroda on Friday slashed its one-year MCLR by 5 basis points across tenors effective 12 July.

The revised marginal cost of funds-based lending rate stands at 7.60% as against 7.65% earlier. Last month, the lender had announced MCLR cut of 15 basis points.

On Friday, state-run Union Bank of India also announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 20 basis points across tenors.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has also reduced its MCLR by 5-10 basis points (bps) for shorter tenors, effective Friday.

Another state-run Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has cut its MCLR by up to 25 bps across tenors.

Earlier this week, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) also reduced their MCLRs by 10 bps and 20 bps, respectively across all tenors.

