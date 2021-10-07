Bank of Baroda cuts home loan rates. Check latest rates here

On the announcement of a reduction in home loans, Mr H T Solanki, GM- Mortgages & Other Retail Assets, Bank of Baroda said, “Bank always tries to offer the most competitive rates of interest on home loan and other retail loan products while making the process seamless and hassle-free through our digital platforms and our dedicated teams. Our customers will get benefited from this offering in this festive season. With this reduced rate of interest, Bank of Baroda home loans is now offering the most competitive rates across categories for a limited period till 31/12/2021 ."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}