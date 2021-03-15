Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Bank of Baroda cuts lending rate by 10 bps to 6.75%

Bank of Baroda cuts lending rate by 10 bps to 6.75%

(Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With the cut, home loan rates start at 6.75% and car loan rates start at 7%, mortgage loan rates start at 7.95% and education loan rates start at 6.75%
  • last week, BoB announced that it has kept MCLR unchanged across all tenors

Bank of Baroda, India's third largest public sector bank, announced a reduction in Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) from 6.85% to 6.75%. The rate cut would be effective from 15 March, 2021.

Bank of Baroda, India's third largest public sector bank, announced a reduction in Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) from 6.85% to 6.75%. The rate cut would be effective from 15 March, 2021.

With the cut in the external benchmark repo linked rate, all retail loans of the bank would get automatically adjusted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

With the cut in the external benchmark repo linked rate, all retail loans of the bank would get automatically adjusted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The customers availing home loan, mortgage loan, car loan, education loan, personal loan and all other retail loan products could avail of this benefit.

With this revision in BRLLR, home loan rates start at 6.75% and car loan rates start at 7%, mortgage loan rates start at 7.95% and education loan rates start at 6.75%.

Last week, the PSB announced that it has kept the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) unchanged across all tenors.

On the announcement of reduction in BRLLR, Harshadkumar T. Solanki, GM, Mortgages and Other Retail Assets said, “This reduction in BRLLR makes our loans more affordable for the customers. We hope that our efforts towards the digital processes help customers avail quick and smooth loans at the most competitive interest rates."

Bank of Baroda is one of India’s largest banks with 8,246 branches and 11,553 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels across the country.

On Monday, the bank's scrip on BSE traded 0.84% higher at 78 apiece in late-trade.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.