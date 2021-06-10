Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR for various tenors by 0.05%

Bidder will also have to give an affidavit that they are "in no way connected to or acting on behalf of or in concert or on behalf of any of the accounts or its promoters, including promoter's family", as per the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, it said. The bank said any ECGC/CGTMSE claim received or to be received in any of the accounts under the sale will be retained by it and will not be passed on to ARCs/ banks/ NBFCs/ FIs. The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) is a government owned body which provides export credit insurance support to Indian exporters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}