Bank of Baroda cuts one-year MCLR by 15 bps to 8%

State-owned lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday said it has reduced the one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) to 8%, effective 12 April.

Its overnight and one-month MCLR has been reduced to 7.40% from 7.55%, the three-month MCLR to 7.55% from 7.70% and the six-month MCLR to 7.85% from 8.00%.

The bank has also reduced the interest rates for domestic term deposit for deposits below ₹2 crore, effective from 9 April. Following the cut in deposit rates, it will pay 5.7% on deposits between 1 year and 10 years from its earlier range of 5.9-6.15% for six slabs between 1 and 10 years.

On 7 April, State Bank of India (SBI) had lowered its savings deposit rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, citing adequate liquidity. The lender has also announced a 35 bps reduction in its MCLR across all tenors, with effect from 10 April.