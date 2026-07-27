Bank of Baroda data hacked? Hackers claim customers' Aadhaar, account details available online - What we know

State-owned Bank of Baroda is reportedly investigating claims of a major cybersecurity breach after a threat actor allegedly published around 1TB of sensitive data on the dark web at no cost. The leaked information is said to allegedly include both personal and corporate banking records, such as Aadhaar numbers, customer names, loan-related documents and data from branches across the country.
The alleged cyber attacker on Bank of Baroda's data archive has also released sample files online. Software engineer and CashlessConsumer founder Srikanth Lakshmanan shared screenshots of the documents on X, saying the download link was active.
Describing the scale of the alleged incident, Srikanth told India Today, “It's a cyber disaster.”
Officials familiar with the developments told India Today that Bank of Baroda is internally examining whether the leaked data is genuine. At the time of publication, Bank of Baroda had not issued an official statement either confirming or denying the cyberattack. Neither the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) nor the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed the reported breach.
According to the threat actor, the leaked archive contains around 1TB of banking data, including savings and current account records, loan information, NetBanking user details, NRI and corporate banking service records, customer support documents, and branch- and ATM-related information.
Srikanth said the breach first came to light on Saturday, 25 July, after it was flagged by dark web monitoring platform ransomeware.live.
He said his preliminary verification suggested that the files contained both internal bank records and customer information.
“I was able to initially verify the documents and have found a range of internal documents of the bank,” he told India Today Tech. “This includes branch audits, loan appraisal documents, internal communications, vigilance investigations, bobWorld audit reports, customer data including application forms across multiple BoB branches across the country.”
Although no hacking group has publicly claimed responsibility for the alleged breach, Srikanth believes a relatively new cybercrime group known as TripleX may be responsible.
“The attacker - TripleX - who was previously involved in an Indonesian bank - has made the entire dataset publicly available on a tor site,” he said.
Earlier this year, in May, TripleX allegedly breached PT Bank Negara Indonesia, one of Indonesia's largest state-owned banks. The group reportedly stole around 2TB of data, including contracts, personal identification records, financial transaction histories and internal banking documents.
The alleged Bank of Baroda breach comes amid increasing concerns over cyber threats targeting the banking and financial services sector. The risks associated with advanced AI tools have also drawn global attention, with models such as Claude Mythos prompting discussions around stronger cybersecurity measures.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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