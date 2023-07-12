Bank of Baroda denies officials inflated mobile app registrations

Bank of Baroda denies officials inflated mobile app registrations1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:58 AM IST
- A report by Al Jazeera alleged that bank officials linked bank accounts to unrelated mobile numbers in order to achieve stiff onboarding targets
Mumbai: India’s second largest state-owned lender Bank of Baroda on Tuesday denied its officials used phone numbers of strangers to inflate registrations on its mobile banking app bob World.
A report by Al Jazeera alleged that bank officials linked bank accounts to unrelated mobile numbers in order to achieve stiff onboarding targets. The report cited internal emails of the bank to state that that branches were asked to conduct a “discreet inquiry" into the issue and to recommend whether those mobile numbers should be withdrawn.
“The bank has a current mobile banking activated user base of 30 million customers, all of whom are linked to a unique mobile number seeded with their bank account," a spokesperson for Bank of Baroda said in an emailed statement.
The spokesperson said a fully system-authenticated and customer consent-based process has been and is currently being followed for undertaking any mobile banking app registrations in the bank.
Bank of Baroda’s app has seen its base of activated users grow from 19.6 million in FY22 to 30 million in FY23, as per data available on its investor presentations. App downloads has increased from 34 million to 53 million in the same period.
According to the bank’s statement, the increase in mobile banking user base is on the back of robust system controls, which does not allow multiple mobile app users on a single mobile number.
“Security and privacy are the core design features of the bank’s digital platforms and the bank accords them the topmost importance," the statement said, adding that therefore the point raised on using unauthenticated, stranger’s or non-customer mobile numbers for boosting app registrations is not factually correct as one mobile number can be counted with only one mobile app at any point in time.
The bank said it targets only active users who can get onboarded through the system controls in place, rather than mobile app downloads or registrations.