Industry
Bank of Baroda sees departure of two key CXOs it hired from the market
Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 16 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Summary
- Insiders said that there has been a subtle shift in stance on lateral hires during the tenure of the current chief executive Debadatta Chand who took over less than a year ago
Two top executives at Bank of Baroda, both lateral hires, have quit in quick succession and been replaced by internal officials, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less