Bank of Baroda expects retail loans to grow faster
01 Aug 2022
- The state-run lender expects to recover bad loans worth ₹13,000 crore this fiscal, which would improve its credit cost to 1.25-1.5%
MUMBAI : Bank of Baroda (BoB) has kept its guidance of a faster growth in retail loans compared to its corporate portfolio this year, with total credit growth expected at 10-12%, said Sanjeev Chaddha, managing director and chief executive. BoB’s advances grew 15.7% from a year earlier in the June quarter with retail advances growing by 23.2% and corporate loans rising by 17.3%.