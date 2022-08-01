Bank of Baroda expects retail loans to grow faster

“We had guided the credit growth in the system to be 10-12%. We want to grow at system or better while keeping margins intact. On current evidence, we have grown better than that. We had a depressed first quarter last year. We could see something better than that," said Chaddha. “It makes sense to balance portfolio by faster growth in retail. Retail is spread across segments- home loans, car loans, education loans. There is a broad-based growth story to continue. Even as corporate loan picks up, retail growth should be faster than corporate growth," he added.