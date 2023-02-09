Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR from 12 Feb; loan EMI burden to increase
- This comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India delivered another rate hike, increasing repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has approved the revision in marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 5 basis points (bps) across MCLR tenors. The new rates will be effective from Sunday (12 February, 2023).
