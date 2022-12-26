Bank of Baroda hikes retail term deposit by up to 65 bps

Bank of Baroda hikes retail term deposit by up to 65 bps2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- These rates will be come in effect from December 26, 2022.
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Monday said that retail term deposit interest rates. These rates are applicable on deposits below ₹2 crore, with effect from December 26, 2022.
"Interest rates have also been hiked on the special scheme Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme. The 399 Day Baroda Tiranga Plus deposit scheme now offers interest rates up to 7.80% p.a, which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits," according to a statement by the bank.
"Further, the Bank is offering interest rates up to 7.50% p.a, which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits, for a period of 1 year and upto 3 years. Bank of Baroda has increased retail term deposit interest rates for the second time this quarter, including up to 100 bps hike in November 2022," said Bank of Baroda in its statement.
The bank will give interest rate of 5.75% on deposits maturing in 211 and 270 days and 271 days & above and less than 1 year. Deposits maturing in one year, 1 year, Above 1 Year to 400 days, above 400 days to 2 years, and 2 years to 3 years years will now earn 6.75%
The interest rate on deposits maturing in more than three years and up to ten years has climbed from 6.25% at BoB.
Under the Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme, Bank of Baroda also provides interest rates up of 6.75% p.a. on 444-day and 555 Day deposits.
"For Retail Term Deposits of tenor above 3 years to 5 years, Senior Citizens will get 65 bps extra. For Retail Term Deposits of tenor above 5 years to 10 years, Senior Citizens will get 100 bps extra." said the release.
For deposits from 1 year to upyo 3 years the bank will give interest rate of 6.75%. The interest rate earlier was 6.10% which means a hike of 65 bps will be seen.
From 3 years to 10 years the bank will give interest rate of 6.25%, up from the earlier 6.10%.
