Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 52 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank--bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 28.

Bank of Baroda vacancy details:

  • Quality Assurance Lead: 2 job vacancies
  • Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 job vacancies
  • Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 job vacancies
  • Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 job vacancies
  • UI/UX Designer: 2 job vacancies
  • Cloud Engineer: 2 job vacancies
  • Application Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Enterprise Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Technology Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Infrastructure Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Integration Expert: 2 job vacancies

Application fees

The application fees for the General/ OBC/ EWS category are 600. For SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category, the fee is 100. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through online mode only.

Bank of Baroda jobs 2021: Selection process

The Bank will conduct an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

For contractual jobs, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Location of posting

The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the Bank said that the posting is subject to change depending on its requirement.

Bank of Baroda said that candidates applying must ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and should have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.

