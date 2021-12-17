Bank of Baroda jobs 2021: The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the Bank said that the posting is subject to change depending on its requirement

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 52 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank--bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of Baroda vacancy details:

Bank of Baroda vacancy details:

Quality Assurance Lead: 2 job vacancies

Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 job vacancies

Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 job vacancies

Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 job vacancies

UI/UX Designer: 2 job vacancies

Cloud Engineer: 2 job vacancies

Application Architect: 2 job vacancies

Enterprise Architect: 2 job vacancies

Technology Architect: 2 job vacancies

Infrastructure Architect: 2 job vacancies

Integration Expert: 2 job vacancies Application fees

The application fees for the General/ OBC/ EWS category are ₹600. For SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category, the fee is ₹100. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through online mode only.

Bank of Baroda jobs 2021: Selection process

The Bank will conduct an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

For contractual jobs, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the Bank said that the posting is subject to change depending on its requirement.

Bank of Baroda said that candidates applying must ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and should have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.