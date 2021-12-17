This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bank of Baroda jobs 2021: The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the Bank said that the posting is subject to change depending on its requirement
Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 52 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank--bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 28.
The application fees for the General/ OBC/ EWS category are ₹600. For SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category, the fee is ₹100. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through online mode only.
The Bank will conduct an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.
For contractual jobs, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.
Location of posting
The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the Bank said that the posting is subject to change depending on its requirement.
Bank of Baroda said that candidates applying must ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and should have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.
