Bank of Baroda invites application for 52 job posts. Check vacancies, eligibility, other details

Bank of Baroda invites application for 52 job posts. Check vacancies, eligibility, other details

Bank of Baroda job announcement: Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank--bankofbaroda.in
1 min read . 02:03 PM IST Livemint

Bank of Baroda jobs 2021: The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the Bank said that the posting is subject to change depending on its requirement

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 52 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank--bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 28.

Bank of Baroda vacancy details:

  • Quality Assurance Lead: 2 job vacancies
  • Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 job vacancies
  • Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 job vacancies
  • Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 job vacancies
  • UI/UX Designer: 2 job vacancies
  • Cloud Engineer: 2 job vacancies
  • Application Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Enterprise Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Technology Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Infrastructure Architect: 2 job vacancies
  • Integration Expert: 2 job vacancies

Application fees

The application fees for the General/ OBC/ EWS category are 600. For SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category, the fee is 100. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through online mode only.

Bank of Baroda jobs 2021: Selection process

The Bank will conduct an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

For contractual jobs, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Location of posting

The tentative place of posting is Mumbai/Hyderabad. However, the Bank said that the posting is subject to change depending on its requirement.

Bank of Baroda said that candidates applying must ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and should have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.

