Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a solution for digital banking payments, named bob World Wave. Wearable technology is witnessing the rise of tremendous interest across the world and lenders are using this opportunity to adopt the more convenient and cashless digital payments systems.

“This is an innovative solution, intended to perfectly deliver preventive health actions as well as easier payment transactions. We are delighted to partner with NPCI to offer a state-of-the-art wearable payment solution to our customers by leveraging the existing NFC based technology," Ajay K Khurana, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda said.

Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer at Bank of Baroda said, “ Bank’s on the go wearable payment solution, bob World Wave is designed to ensure convenient and seamless digital payments by our customers. It is anticipated that 10% of the small ticket payments will be made via wearable devices in the next two years."

Speaking at the launch, Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI said, “ This will empower customers to carry out their day-to-day transactions securely and seamlessly. With the rapid increase of acceptance infrastructure, the demand for contactless payment mechanisms is on a steady rise. The overall consumer sentiment is in favour of wearables’ permanence in the payments industry. This first-of-its-kind offering is enabled with cutting edge innovation and is set to redefine the way contactless transactions will be made in the future."

bob World Wave: Core features

1) The bob World Wave wearable device will allow customers to monitor their Sp02, body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure.

2) With bob World Wave, the Bank is providing an exclusive 3-months free wellness package along with a personal health coach, doctor teleconsultation and interactive video coaching.

3) The device will provide contactless payments of up to ₹5000 in all NFC enabled PoS devices. Customers can do contactless payments above Rs. 5000 using a PIN.

4) The Bank will also provide a dummy plastic card (with the same card number printed as that of the wearable device along with expiry date and CVV) to enable customers to do e-commerce transactions at ease.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.