Bank of Baroda launches bob World Wave, a wearable payment solution. Know more

Speaking at the launch, Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI said, “ This will empower customers to carry out their day-to-day transactions securely and seamlessly. With the rapid increase of acceptance infrastructure, the demand for contactless payment mechanisms is on a steady rise. The overall consumer sentiment is in favour of wearables’ permanence in the payments industry. This first-of-its-kind offering is enabled with cutting edge innovation and is set to redefine the way contactless transactions will be made in the future."