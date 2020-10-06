Bank of Baroda launches festive offers for home, car loans

MUMBAI : Ahead of the festive season, state-run Bank of Baroda (BOB) on Tuesday said it has rolled out offers for home and car loan borrowers.

The lender said it is offering a waiver of 0.25% in the existing applicable rates for Baroda Home Loans (under take over cases only) and Baroda Car Loans.

“With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to gift the existing loyal customers and also offer new-to-bank customers an attractive proposition for availing car loans or shifting their home loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer," the bank's head and general manager (mortgage and other assets) H T Solanki said in a release.

With this pricing and waiver of the processing fee, the prospective customers get an extra incentive to shift their existing home loan to the bank and buyers of new cars can look forward to very attractive rates, the release said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via