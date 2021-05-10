Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Bank of Baroda launches microsite to support staff amid second wave of COVID-19

Bank of Baroda launches microsite to support staff amid second wave of COVID-19

Premium
Bank of Baroda said that within two days of going live, more than 305 employees from across the country have registered themselves for plasma.
1 min read . 08:35 PM IST PTI

  • BoB's microsite will offer vital data, including a network of plasma donors to employees who are in need of
  • The site is also hosting external links for suppliers of necessities like oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, plasma and hospital beds

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has launched a micro-website that will serve as an emergency networking platform for all employees amid the second wave of COVID-19.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has launched a micro-website that will serve as an emergency networking platform for all employees amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The microsite will offer vital data, including a network of plasma donors to employees who are in need of. Recovered employees can also enroll themselves voluntarily as donors, the lender said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The microsite will offer vital data, including a network of plasma donors to employees who are in need of. Recovered employees can also enroll themselves voluntarily as donors, the lender said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It offers a host of other facilities that include providing contact details of various SPOCs (single point of contact) across zones for help, registration facility for employees to sign up for volunteer work in their cities, reaching out under the 'Need Help' section to request assistance for themselves or their families.

The site is also hosting external links for suppliers of necessities like oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, plasma and hospital beds.

The lender said that within two days of going live, more than 305 employees from across the country have registered themselves for plasma, and several have registered for voluntary aid work in their respective cities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!