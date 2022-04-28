Bank of Baroda launches this new feature on mobile app for senior citizens

Bank of Baroda launches this new feature on mobile app for senior citizens2 min read . 12:11 PM IST
- Bank of Baroda today announced the launch a new feature on its bob World mobile banking platform designed especially for seniors and the elderly
Mumbai: Bank of Baroda today announced the launch of bob World Gold – a new feature on its bob World mobile banking platform designed especially for seniors and the elderly.
bob World Gold is a unique digital banking platform that has been designed especially for this demographic and provides its senior customers with a simple, smooth and secure mobile banking experience.
Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Our senior customers have unique needs and hence, deserve a differentiated approach. The idea behind bob World Gold was to look at every element from the lens of this demographic and understand their specific requirements from a digital banking platform. The end result is a simpler, smarter, more personalised and senior-friendly banking experience for our customers and will ensure that they are able to access a range of banking services digitally in a manner conducive to them."
bob World Gold has easy navigation, large fonts, sufficient spacing, and clear menus with added features like a ready-to-assist voice based search service. Further, while bob World offers over 250 services, bob World Gold brings the essential, frequently used services and favorite transactions of senior citizens upfront such that they are conveniently available and easily accessible on the home screen. These include services such as deposit renewal, comparison of savings accounts, retirement & succession planning services, health services/ pharmacy search, etc.
Features of bob World Gold:
Simple and Easy User Interface: A minimalistic design and simple infographics supported by easy-to-navigate screens and ready-to-assist voice-based search service, provided right on the dashboard.
Customization: bob World Gold is customized to understand the preferences of senior citizen customers with relevant and favorite menu options.
Preferential research-based service: bob World Gold is customized specifically for senior citizens (60 years and above) and provides a new revamped dashboard with larger icons and fonts, better-contrasting colors with special attention given to helping text, tooltips, and navigation.
The bob World Gold feature is available on both Android and iOS.