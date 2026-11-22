A Bank of Baroda branch manager and two intermediaries have been arrested for allegedly demanding ₹9 lakh in bribes to facilitate the sanction and disbursement of a ₹1.8 crore loan to an applicant in Dehradun, PTI reported, citing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The accused allegedly sought 5 per cent of the loan amount as illegal gratification, amounting to ₹9 lakh, in exchange for processing and facilitating the loan.

The CBI registered a case on November 18 against the manager of Bank of Baroda's Indira Nagar branch in Dehradun and two private individuals working as Direct Selling Agents (DSAs), following a complaint by the loan applicant, the news agency said.

What did the accused allegedly do? According to the complaint, the accused had allegedly already collected ₹2.5 lakh in cash from the applicant as part of the bribe and subsequently demanded the remaining ₹6.5 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the accused insisted on payment of the remaining amount for facilitating the sanction and disbursement of the ₹1.8 crore loan.

As instructed by the accused, the complainant allegedly handed over two undated cheques of ₹3.8 lakh and ₹2.2 lakh, totalling ₹6 lakh, and told them that the remaining ₹50,000 would be paid in cash, the CBI said.

The agency laid a trap on November 18 and caught one of the DSAs red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹50,000. The branch manager and the other DSA were subsequently arrested for their alleged involvement in the bribery case.

What did the CBI seize? The investigating agency searched the residential premises of all three accused and seized cash and incriminating documents, officials said.

All three accused were produced before a competent court in Dehradun on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. The application seeking their police custody remand is scheduled to be heard on November 23.