Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it will raise debt capital of ₹2,500 crore through Additional Tier 1 bonds or AT1 bonds in single or multiple tranches. “Capital Raising Committee of our Bank in its meeting held on today i.e. 22.08.2022 has approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs.2500 crore in single or multiple tranches," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

AT1 bonds, as these instruments are popularly known, are a type of perpetual debt instrument that banks use to augment their core equity base and thus comply with Basel III norms.

These bonds were introduced by the Basel accord after the international financial crisis to protect depositors.

AT1 bonds are perpetual in nature i.e. they don't carry any maturity date. They offer higher returns to investors but compared with other vanilla debt products, these instruments carry a higher risk as well.

If the capital ratios of the issuer fall below a certain percentage or in the event of an institutional failure, the rules allow the issuer to stop paying interest or even write down these bonds, as happened in the Yes Bank case. These bonds are subordinate to all other debt and senior only to equity.

Shares of Bank of Baroda closed at ₹118.25 apiece on BSE, down 1.66%.