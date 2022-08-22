Bank of Baroda plans to raise ₹2,500 crore via AT1 bonds1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 04:19 PM IST
Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it will raise debt capital of ₹2,500 crore through Additional Tier 1 bonds or AT1 bonds in single or multiple tranches. “Capital Raising Committee of our Bank in its meeting held on today i.e. 22.08.2022 has approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs.2500 crore in single or multiple tranches," the bank said in a regulatory filing.