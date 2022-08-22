Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bank of Baroda plans to raise 2,500 crore via AT1 bonds

Bank of Baroda plans to raise 2,500 crore via AT1 bonds

BoB to raise 2,500 crore via Additional Tier 1 bonds or AT1 bonds.
1 min read . 04:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • Bank of Baroda will raise upto 2,500 crore through Additional Tier 1 bonds or AT1 bonds in single or multiple tranches

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it will raise debt capital of 2,500 crore through Additional Tier 1 bonds or AT1 bonds in single or multiple tranches. “Capital Raising Committee of our Bank in its meeting held on today i.e. 22.08.2022 has approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs.2500 crore in single or multiple tranches," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it will raise debt capital of 2,500 crore through Additional Tier 1 bonds or AT1 bonds in single or multiple tranches. “Capital Raising Committee of our Bank in its meeting held on today i.e. 22.08.2022 has approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs.2500 crore in single or multiple tranches," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

AT1 bonds, as these instruments are popularly known, are a type of perpetual debt instrument that banks use to augment their core equity base and thus comply with Basel III norms. 

AT1 bonds, as these instruments are popularly known, are a type of perpetual debt instrument that banks use to augment their core equity base and thus comply with Basel III norms. 

These bonds were introduced by the Basel accord after the international financial crisis to protect depositors.

These bonds were introduced by the Basel accord after the international financial crisis to protect depositors.

AT1 bonds are perpetual in nature i.e. they don't carry any maturity date. They offer higher returns to investors but compared with other vanilla debt products, these instruments carry a higher risk as well. 

AT1 bonds are perpetual in nature i.e. they don't carry any maturity date. They offer higher returns to investors but compared with other vanilla debt products, these instruments carry a higher risk as well. 

If the capital ratios of the issuer fall below a certain percentage or in the event of an institutional failure, the rules allow the issuer to stop paying interest or even write down these bonds, as happened in the Yes Bank case. These bonds are subordinate to all other debt and senior only to equity.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

If the capital ratios of the issuer fall below a certain percentage or in the event of an institutional failure, the rules allow the issuer to stop paying interest or even write down these bonds, as happened in the Yes Bank case. These bonds are subordinate to all other debt and senior only to equity.

Shares of Bank of Baroda closed at 118.25 apiece on BSE, down 1.66%.

Shares of Bank of Baroda closed at 118.25 apiece on BSE, down 1.66%.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.