Bank of Baroda plans to raise up to 2,500 cr

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it is mulling raising debt capital within its limit of ₹2,500 crore by issuing bonds. "Meeting of capital raising committee of our bank is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2022 to discuss the raising of Basel III compliant bonds within the board approved limit of ₹2,500 crore," the bank said in a BSE filing.

