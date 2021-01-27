Bank of Baroda posts 1,061 crore profit in Q3 as provisions decline

MUMBAI : Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,061 crore for the three months to December, on the back of lower provisions. It had posted a loss of ₹1,407 crore in the same period last year.

The bank reported provisions of ₹3,957 crore in Q3 of FY21, down 45% year-on-year (y-o-y). However, on a sequential basis, provisions rose 32%.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

Its net interest income (NII), or the difference between the interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, increased 8.65% to ₹7,749 crore in Q3 FY21. The bank's net interest margin (NIM), a measure of profitability, stood at 3.07%, up 11 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances, were at 8.48% in the December quarter and net bad loan ratio was at 2.39%. While its asset quality had improved in the quarter, its gross NPA ratio would have been higher, at 9.63% had it not been for the Supreme Court's 3 September order that asked banks not to classify certain assets as bad, if not already done by 31 August.

The public sector lender's domestic advances grew 8.3% y-o-y to ₹6.33 trillion, led by retail loan growth of 13.8% y-o-y. Its domestic deposits grew 6.7% y-o-y to ₹8.34 trillion.

Its capital adequacy ratio under Basel III norms stood at 12.93% at the end of the December quarter.

On Wednesday, shares of the bank closed at ₹73.85 on the BSE, up marginally from its previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via