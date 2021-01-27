Subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >Bank of Baroda posts 1,061 crore profit in Q3 as provisions decline
Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019

Bank of Baroda posts 1,061 crore profit in Q3 as provisions decline

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • While its asset quality had improved in the quarter, its gross NPA ratio would have been higher, at 9.63% had it not been for the Supreme Court's order that asked banks not to classify certain assets as bad, if not already done by 31 August

MUMBAI : Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of 1,061 crore for the three months to December, on the back of lower provisions. It had posted a loss of 1,407 crore in the same period last year.

The bank reported provisions of 3,957 crore in Q3 of FY21, down 45% year-on-year (y-o-y). However, on a sequential basis, provisions rose 32%.

The bank reported provisions of 3,957 crore in Q3 of FY21, down 45% year-on-year (y-o-y). However, on a sequential basis, provisions rose 32%.

Its net interest income (NII), or the difference between the interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, increased 8.65% to 7,749 crore in Q3 FY21. The bank's net interest margin (NIM), a measure of profitability, stood at 3.07%, up 11 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances, were at 8.48% in the December quarter and net bad loan ratio was at 2.39%. While its asset quality had improved in the quarter, its gross NPA ratio would have been higher, at 9.63% had it not been for the Supreme Court's 3 September order that asked banks not to classify certain assets as bad, if not already done by 31 August.

The public sector lender's domestic advances grew 8.3% y-o-y to 6.33 trillion, led by retail loan growth of 13.8% y-o-y. Its domestic deposits grew 6.7% y-o-y to 8.34 trillion.

Its capital adequacy ratio under Basel III norms stood at 12.93% at the end of the December quarter.

On Wednesday, shares of the bank closed at 73.85 on the BSE, up marginally from its previous close.

