Bank of Baroda Q2 results: Net profit at 1,679 crore, NII rises 6.8%

"In accordance with the RBI guidelines, the bank was required to make provisions of not less than 10 per cent of the outstanding advances in respect of borrower account where asset classification benefit has been granted. However, the Bank had made provision at 20 per cent in March 31, 2020 while w.e.f. April, 2020 provision at 10 per cent is made wherever the said benefit is extended to the borrowers," the management said in a statement.