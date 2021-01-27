Bank of Baroda Q3 results: Net profit rises to 1,061 crore

Bank of Baroda Q3 results: Net profit rises to ₹1,061 crore1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 03:16 PM IST
Bank of Baroda's advances increased by 6.30% led by domestic organic retail and agriculture loans which grew by 13.78% and 14.08% respectively. Auto loans increased by 22.56% YoY.
Bank reported a Net Profit of ₹1,061 crore as on Dec 31, 2020 on a standalone basis and consolidated Net Profit is at ₹1,196 crore. In the same quarter of the previous year, Bank of Baroda had reported a loss of ₹1,407 crore.
Here are the highlights of Bank of Baroda Q3 resuls:
Domestic advances increased by 8.31% led by organic Retail and Agriculture loans at 13.78% and 14.08% respectively.
Domestic CASA momentum continues with CASA ratio up by 240bps YoY to 41.20%.
Credit deposit ratio increased to 81.5% as of Dec'20 from 80.1% as of Dec'19.
Domestic CASA ratio increased to 41.20%, up by 240 bps YoY. Domestic cost of deposits in Q3FY'21 is lower at 4.27%, a decline of 15bps QoQ.
Operating Profit for Q3FY'21 is ₹5,591 crore registering an increase of 12.77% YoY and 0.70% QoQ.
Net interest income stood at ₹7,749 crore, an increase of 8.65% YoY and 3.21% QoQ.
Domestic margins (NIM) increased to 3.07% in Q3FY21 compared with 2.96% in Q2FY21.
Global NIM at 2.87% compared with 2.86% in Q2.
Gross NPA ratio stood at 8.48% as on Dec 31,2020 against 10.43% as on Dec 31,2019.
Net NPA ratio to 2.39% as against 4.05% as on Dec 31, 2019.
Proforma GNPA ratio and NNPA ratio at 9.63% and 3.36% as of Dec 31,2020.
Provision coverage ratio has increased to 85.46% as on Dec 31,2020 compared with 77.77% as on Dec 31, 2019 (85.35% as on Sep 30, 2020).
Covid-19 related provisions stood at ₹1709.45 crore.
Capital adequacy (CRAR) stands at 12.93% with CET-1 at 8.98% on a standalone basis and for the consolidated entity it stands at 13.60% and 9.76% respectively.
