Bank of Baroda Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bank of Baroda raises 969 crore through bonds

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 05:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, the bank said

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over 969 crore through a private placement of bonds.

The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, the state-run b said in a regulatory filing.

