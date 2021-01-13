Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Bank of Baroda raises 969 crore through bonds
Bank of Baroda Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bank of Baroda raises 969 crore through bonds

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, the bank said

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over 969 crore through a private placement of bonds.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over 969 crore through a private placement of bonds.

The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, the state-run b said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, the state-run b said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.