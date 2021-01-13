Bank of Baroda raises 969 crore through bonds

Bank of Baroda raises ₹969 crore through bonds1 min read . 05:46 PM IST
- The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, the bank said
Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over ₹969 crore through a private placement of bonds.
The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, the state-run b said in a regulatory filing.
