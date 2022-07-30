Bank Of Baroda reports standalone net profit of 2,168 crore in Q1, NII up 12%

Bank Of Baroda Q1 update: The Gross NPA of the bank reduced to ₹52,591 crore in the quarter under review from the level of ₹66,671 crore in Q1FY22
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a 79.3% year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit at ₹2,168 crore in the April-June quarter of this year (Q1FY23) as against a profit of ₹1,209 crore in Q1FY22.
The Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 12% to ₹8,838 crore in the quarter under review. The Operating Income for the June quarter came at ₹10,020 crore.
Cost of deposits reduced to 3.46% in the quarter as against 3.55% in Q1FY22, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The Operating Profit for the quarter stood at ₹4,528 crore. The Core Operating Profit (ex-Treasury gains/losses and Interest on IT refund) grew by 11% YoY to ₹5,301 cr in Q1FY23.
The gross non performing asset (NPA) of the bank reduced to ₹52,591 crore in the quarter from the level of ₹66,671 crore in Q1FY22 and the Gross NPA Ratio has improved to 6.26% in Q1FY23 from 8.86% in Q1FY22.
The Net NPA Ratio of the bank has improved to 1.58% in Q1FY23 as compared with 3.03% in Q1FY22.
The Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank stood at 89.38% including TWO and 75.94% excluding TWO in Q1FY23.
Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) of the bank has improved to 15.46% in Jun'22 from 15.40% in Jun'21 . Tier-I stood at 12.97% (CET-1 at 11.24%, AT1 at 1.73%) and Tier-II stood at 2.49% as of Jun'22.
The CRAR and CET-1 of consolidated entity stands at 16.03% and 11.93%, respectively.
Shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd closed 0.68% lower at ₹116.35 apiece on the NSE on Friday.