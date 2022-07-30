Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bank Of Baroda reports standalone net profit of 2,168 crore in Q1, NII up 12%

Bank Of Baroda reports standalone net profit of 2,168 crore in Q1, NII up 12%

Operating Income for Q1FY23 stands at 10,020 crore.
1 min read . 03:48 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Bank Of Baroda Q1 update: The Gross NPA of the bank reduced to 52,591 crore in the quarter under review from the level of 66,671 crore in Q1FY22

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a 79.3% year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit at 2,168 crore in the April-June quarter of this year (Q1FY23) as against a profit of 1,209 crore in Q1FY22.

The Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 12% to 8,838 crore in the quarter under review. The Operating Income for the June quarter came at 10,020 crore.

Cost of deposits reduced to 3.46% in the quarter as against 3.55% in Q1FY22, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Operating Profit for the quarter stood at 4,528 crore. The Core Operating Profit (ex-Treasury gains/losses and Interest on IT refund) grew by 11% YoY to 5,301 cr in Q1FY23.

The gross non performing asset (NPA) of the bank reduced to 52,591 crore in the quarter from the level of 66,671 crore in Q1FY22 and the Gross NPA Ratio has improved to 6.26% in Q1FY23 from 8.86% in Q1FY22.

The Net NPA Ratio of the bank has improved to 1.58% in Q1FY23 as compared with 3.03% in Q1FY22.

The Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank stood at 89.38% including TWO and 75.94% excluding TWO in Q1FY23.

Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) of the bank has improved to 15.46% in Jun'22 from 15.40% in Jun'21 . Tier-I stood at 12.97% (CET-1 at 11.24%, AT1 at 1.73%) and Tier-II stood at 2.49% as of Jun'22.

The CRAR and CET-1 of consolidated entity stands at 16.03% and 11.93%, respectively.

Shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd closed 0.68% lower at 116.35 apiece on the NSE on Friday.

