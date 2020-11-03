Bank of Baroda reverses hike in service charges

MUMBAI: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has reversed the increase in charges for cash transactions that were to take effect from 1 November.

The announcement came just a day after the bank said it would charge customers for basic transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, above certain limits.

BoB had said it will levy higher cash handling charges for cash transactions beyond certain limits -- a minimum ₹50 and a maximum ₹20,000. Earlier, it used to charge a minimum of ₹10 and maximum of ₹10,000 for certain kind of cash deposits.

The bank had also said for cash deposits, beyond the first three transactions in a month, the bank would charge ₹50 per transaction. Earlier, this charge was not applicable for first five transactions. Similarly, beyond the first three transactions, the bank had said it will charge ₹150 per transactions.

“We refer to our circular No.HO: BR: 112:393 dated 29.09.2020 regarding revision of Cash related service charges related to basic services w.e.f 01.11.2020. In view of the current prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Economy, it has been decided to withdraw the above circular with immediate effect," the public sector lender said in its latest circular.

Other than BoB, private sector lender ICICI Bank, too, had hiked service charges. "Effective November 1, 2020, a convenience fee of ₹50 per transaction, will be levied on cash deposited in the cash acceptor or recycler machines on bank holidays and between 6 pm and 8 am on working days," ICICI Bank had said.

BoB's latest move comes after the finance ministry earlier on Tuesday said that owing to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country, the state-owned lender has "decided to withdraw the changes".

"... Bank of Baroda has since informed that in the light of the current COVID related situation, they have decided to withdraw the changes. Further, no other PSB has increased such charges recently. Although, as per RBI guidelines, all banks, including PSBs, are permitted to levy charges for their services in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner, based upon costs involved, other PSBs have also intimated that they do not propose to raise bank charges in the near future in view of the COVID pandemic," the ministry said.

