Bank of Baroda reviews MCLR-based lending rates. Details here
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has reviewed marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from 12 January, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday.

The lender has kept one-year MCLR unchanged at 7.3%, while revising downwards its overnight rate to 6.45% from earlier 6.50%.

Bank of Baroda has kept one month, three month and six month lending rates at 6.90%, 7.05% and 7.15% respectively.

On Monday, Bank of Baroda shares closed 4.91% higher at 91.90 apiece on NSE.

