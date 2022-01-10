Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of Baroda reviews MCLR-based lending rates. Details here

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Bank of Baroda has kept one-year MCLR unchanged at 7.3%, while revising downwards its overnight rate to 6.45% from earlier 6.50%.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has reviewed marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from 12 January, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday.

The lender has kept one-year MCLR unchanged at 7.3%, while revising downwards its overnight rate to 6.45% from earlier 6.50%.

Bank of Baroda has kept one month, three month and six month lending rates at 6.90%, 7.05% and 7.15% respectively.

On Monday, Bank of Baroda shares closed 4.91% higher at 91.90 apiece on NSE.

