Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 25 February. After this revision, Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates range from 2.80% to 5.25% for maturities between 7 days and 10 years. Bank of Baroda gives interest rate of 2.80% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days. For maturity periods 46 days to 180 days and 181 days to 270 days, BoB gives an interest rate of 3.7%, 4.30% respectively. On FDs maturing in 271 days or more but less than 1 year it is 4.4%

For deposits maturing in one year it is 5%. Bank of Baroda gives an interest rate of 5.1% for duration above 1 year and upto three years. Bank of Baroda is offering the highest rate of 5.25% on FDs with a tenure of above 3 years and upto 5 years. For FDs maturing in above 5 years and upto 10 years, BoB gives 5.25% interest rate.

Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates (below ₹ 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 2.80 15 days to 45 days 2.80 46 days to 90 days 3.70 91 days to 180 days 3.70 181 days to 270 days 4.30 271 days & above and less than 1 year 4.40 1 year 5.00 Above 1 year to 400 days 5.10 Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 5.10 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 5.10 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 5.25 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 5.25 Above 10 years (for MACT/MACAD

Court Order schemes only) 5.10

The bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits of less than ₹2 crore for all tenors.

Up to o/s Rs. 1.00 lakh 2.75% Above ₹ 1.00 Lakh to less than ₹ 100 Crores 2.75% Rs.100 Crore and above to less than Rs.200 Crores 2.85% ₹ 200 crores and above to less than ₹ 500 crores 3.05% ₹ 500 crores and above to less than ₹ 1,000 crores 3.25% ₹ 1,000 crores and above 3.30%