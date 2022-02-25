Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of Baroda revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. and savings rate. Latest rates here

Bank of Baroda revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. and savings rate. Latest rates here

Fixed Deposits (FD) rates: Bank of Baroda gives an interest rate of 5.1% for duration above 1 year and upto three years
1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Bank of Baroda has revised interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from 10 February Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits

Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 25 February. After this revision, Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates range from 2.80% to 5.25% for maturities between 7 days and 10 years. Bank of Baroda gives interest rate of 2.80% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days. For maturity periods 46 days to 180 days and 181 days to 270 days, BoB gives an interest rate of  3.7%, 4.30% respectively. On FDs maturing in 271 days or more but less than 1 year it is 4.4%

For deposits maturing in one year it is 5%. Bank of Baroda gives an interest rate of 5.1% for duration above 1 year and upto three years. Bank of Baroda is offering the highest rate of 5.25% on FDs with a tenure of above 3 years and upto 5 years. For FDs maturing in above 5 years and upto 10 years, BoB gives 5.25% interest rate.

Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days2.80
15 days to 45 days2.80
46 days to 90 days3.70
91 days to 180 days3.70
181 days to 270 days4.30
271 days & above and less than 1 year4.40
1 year5.00
Above 1 year to 400 days5.10
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years5.10
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years5.10
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years5.25
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years5.25
Above 10 years (for MACT/MACAD
Court Order schemes only)		5.10

The bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits of less than 2 crore for all tenors.

Meanwhile, revised rate of interest on slab-wise saving banks accounts upto 1 lakh is 2.75% and giving a 2.85% interest rate above 1 lakh to 200 crore.

Up to o/s Rs. 1.00 lakh2.75%
Above 1.00 Lakh to less than 100 Crores2.75%
Rs.100 Crore and above to less than Rs.200 Crores2.85%
200 crores and above to less than 500 crores3.05%
500 crores and above to less than 1,000 crores3.25%
1,000 crores and above3.30%

