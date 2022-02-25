This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bank of Baroda has revised interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from 10 February Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits
Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 25 February. After this revision, Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates range from 2.80% to 5.25% for maturities between 7 days and 10 years. Bank of Baroda gives interest rate of 2.80% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days. For maturity periods 46 days to 180 days and 181 days to 270 days, BoB gives an interest rate of 3.7%, 4.30% respectively. On FDs maturing in 271 days or more but less than 1 year it is 4.4%
For deposits maturing in one year it is 5%. Bank of Baroda gives an interest rate of 5.1% for duration above 1 year and upto three years. Bank of Baroda is offering the highest rate of 5.25% on FDs with a tenure of above 3 years and upto 5 years. For FDs maturing in above 5 years and upto 10 years, BoB gives 5.25% interest rate.
