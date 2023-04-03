Inside Bank of Baroda’s silent transformation

Inside Bank of Baroda’s silent transformation10 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
- The public sector bank’s growth rates are now on par with many private sector peers
- The pecking order in public sector banks is led by the State Bank of India. BoB had been the No. 3 for many years but has now beaten PNB for the second slot.
In the last week of September 2021, Mukund Rajan, the former chief ethics officer at the Tata Group, showed a bunch of Bank of Baroda (BoB) executives a video clip from the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba, owned by the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, a Tata group company, was at the centre of this carnage. The hotel staff put customer safety before their own, saving several lives.
