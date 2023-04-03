Inside Bank of Baroda’s silent transformation

BoB’s corporate loan portfolio swelled from ₹2.92 trillion in 2019-20 to ₹3.29 trillion as on 31 December 2022. While the 13% rise might not seem astronomically high, it is certainly growing at a faster clip than many of its rivals. SBI’s corporate book grew 9.6% in the same period. To be sure, SBI’s current corporate loan portfolio is almost thrice the size. BoB has also done well when it comes to retail loans. From ₹1.2 trillion as on 31 March 2020, the retail loan book has increased to ₹1.7 trillion as on 31 December 2022, a 42% jump.