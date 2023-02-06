Bank of Baroda says open to lending to Adani Group
- The State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank have all tried to allay concerns regarding their exposure to group, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that the Indian banking system remains resilient and stable
India's Bank of Baroda is open to lending to the Adani Group going forward, provided the embattled conglomerate meets all of the bank's underwriting criteria, a top executive at the state-run lender said on Monday.
