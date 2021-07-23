Bank of Baroda seeks application for post of chief economist

The asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 8.87% versus 8.48% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net NPAs rose to 3.09% in Q4FY21 from 2.39% in Q3FY21. The lender said its board has approved raising of additional capital up to ₹5,000 crore comprising of ₹2,000 crore of Common Equity Capital by various modes including QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), etc. in suitable stages and ₹3,000 crore, by way of Additional Tier-1 capital/Tier-2 capital instruments.