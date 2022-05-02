Bank of Baroda slashes home and car loan interest rate. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
from the earlier rate of 7.25%.
Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has reduced interest rates on home and car loans for a limited period along with concession charges. The new rates are applicable till 30 June, 2022, the state-owned bank said.
As per the revised rates, BoB has announced a reduction in home loans to 6.50% per annum from 6.75% per annum for a limited period. For car loans, the interest rate has been cut to 7% per annum from the earlier rate of 7.25%.
In a statement, the bank further said that it has also reduced processing charges to a flat ₹1,500 (plus GST) for a limited period till June end this year.
The new interest rate beginning at 7% per annum along with the concessional processing charges are applicable for purchase of a new car. This special rate offering is linked to a borrower's credit profile, the statement said.
HT Solanki, General Manager - Mortgages & Other Retail Assets, Bank of Baroda said, “While the pandemic and subsequent lockdown impacted the auto segment, we have since seen a steady rise in demand for car loans as the economy has opened up and people are keen to travel in their own vehicles. The drop in the Baroda Car Loan interest rate and reduction in processing charges will make it easier and more affordable for consumers to buy a car of their choice."
He further added that to simplify the process of availing a car loan, Bank of Baroda also provides a seamless digital platform to apply for a loan, receive sanction and disbursement for its pre-approved customers.
BoB earlier had also said that the new rate is available for customers applying for fresh home loans as well as for balance transfers. It is available across all loan amounts and will be offered to borrowers having Cibil score of 771 and upwards.