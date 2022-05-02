Bank of Baroda slashes home and car loan interest rate. Details here

HT Solanki, General Manager - Mortgages & Other Retail Assets, Bank of Baroda said, “While the pandemic and subsequent lockdown impacted the auto segment, we have since seen a steady rise in demand for car loans as the economy has opened up and people are keen to travel in their own vehicles. The drop in the Baroda Car Loan interest rate and reduction in processing charges will make it easier and more affordable for consumers to buy a car of their choice."