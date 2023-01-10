Bank of Baroda to hike MCLR by up to 35 bps, effective 12 Jan2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 04:35 PM IST
- For one-year maturity, Bank of Baroda said the new rate will be increased to 8.50 per cent against 8.20 per cent
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 35 basis points (bps) across tenors. This hike by the Mumbai-based public sector lender is steeper than compared to upto 30 bps upward revision made in December 2022.