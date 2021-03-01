Bank of Baroda to hire laterally for digi banking roles

The consultant, hired to manage lateral hiring, will have to facilitate recruitment for junior and middle-level roles on regular or contract basis, not only for the bank but also its wholly-owned subsidiaries. “The bank has been recruiting personnel in the niche segments…and with bank scaling up its requirement to reach newer heights, it will require talented and experienced professionals in these verticals, especially in the junior and middle-level positions," said the document cited above.

