Bank of Baroda to sell Trinidad & Tobago subsidiary to Ansa Merchant Bank

Mumbai: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has signed a binding share purchase agreement (SPA) with Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd for the sale of former’s subsidiary, Bank of Baroda (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited (BOBTTL).

This transaction, Bank of Baroda, is subject to approval from the host country regulator - Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago.

The bank’s wholly-owned overseas subsidiary at Trinidad & Tobago--BOBTTL--started operations on 17 October, 2007. The bank said its board had approved the sale of subsidiary in 2017 as part of its plan to rationalise international operations.

After due diligence, empaneled investment banker BOBCAPS Ltd. had identified Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd as a potential buyer of BOBTTL, said Bank of Baroda.

Murali Ramaswami, executive director, Bank of Baroda said, “We have had a long and successful tenure in Trinidad and Tobago and will look forward to a disruption-free service to our valued customers of BOBTTL. Bank of Baroda stays committed to maintaining its existing international relationships."

Mint had reported in August 2018 that Bank of Baroda is looking to sell its offshore subsidiaries in Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago, as part of a strategy to rationalise international operations. This is the first attempt by any state-owned bank to sell its international units. The bank’s two subsidiaries’ total business constitute less than ₹ 1,000 crore, the report had said.

Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of ₹737 crore for the three months to September, almost five times higher than the same period last year on the back of higher other income. The bank's profit was higher than ₹165.4 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 19 analysts. BoB's other income was buoyed by trading gains of ₹942 crore in the quarter compared with ₹138 crore in the same period last year.