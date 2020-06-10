Bank of Baroda has revised its one-year MCLR to 7.65% from 7.80%

Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India reduce MCLR across tenors

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST

PTI

While the Bank of Baroda's MCLR cut of 15 basis points is effective from June 12, the 10 bps revision in Union Bank of India's rates would come into force on June 11