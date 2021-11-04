Bank of England holds interest rate despite soaring inflation

The Bank of England today kept its key interest rate at a record low 0.1 percent, but signalled a probable hike in the coming months to dampen soaring inflation. Following a regular meeting, the BoE also said in a statement that it was maintaining its vast stimulus programme supporting the pandemic-hit UK economy with cash totalling almost £1.0 trillion ($1.4 trillion, 1.2 trillion euros).

