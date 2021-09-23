Bank of England keeps interest rate unchanged at 0.1%1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2021, 04:44 PM IST
The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% on Thursday and stuck to its 895 billion pound ($1.22 trillion) asset purchase target.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected no change to the BoE's main policy settings after its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
